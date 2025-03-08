Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DaVita by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DaVita by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

