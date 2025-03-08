Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.76 and traded as low as $131.74. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.70, with a volume of 12,029,078 shares traded.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,404,000 after purchasing an additional 531,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,615,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,846,000 after purchasing an additional 411,110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,430 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,506,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11,790.4% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,204 shares during the period.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

