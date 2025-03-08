Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.13. 6,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

