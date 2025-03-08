Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 111100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.97.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

