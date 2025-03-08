Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $12.82. Inpex shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 200,433 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.