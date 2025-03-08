Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Acquires 635 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,117.80. This represents a 4.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $96,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

