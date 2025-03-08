Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells 255 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $28,419.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,484.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Amy Messano sold 235 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock valued at $752,229,000 after purchasing an additional 317,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $196,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,880 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,191 shares of the software’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

