Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 33,026 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dimitri Demianyuk sold 33,026 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$50,860.04.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

DSV traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

