Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Insider Sells 234 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primerica Trading Down 0.8 %

Primerica stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Primerica by 108.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

