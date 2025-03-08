Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 11,684 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

