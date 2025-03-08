Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 11,684 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60.
Warby Parker Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:WRBY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $28.68.
WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
