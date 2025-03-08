Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,854,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after acquiring an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

