Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

PBP opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $24.27.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.2074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.