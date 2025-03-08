Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPHQ opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.