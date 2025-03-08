IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 7,109,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,870,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

