Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fortinet by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

