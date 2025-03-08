Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Jangada Mines shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 141 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,635.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96.

Jangada Mines Plc is a Brazilian focused mining project development company led by a team with deep industry, financial and in-country experience. Jangada has a dual growth strategy: to advance its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium titanomagnetite (‘VTM’) Project in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast Region of Brazil to production; and to utilise its proven in-country and geological expertise to identify/acquire additional projects that it can rapidly advance to build value for shareholders.

The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.

