JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 385.91 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 383 ($4.95). Approximately 232,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 200,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.91).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 371.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 4.51 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income had a net margin of 86.71% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

Targeting income without compromising on Asia’s growth

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.

Key points:

Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.

Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.

Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.

Why invest in this trust

Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.

Investment objective

Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.

