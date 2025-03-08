Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.90. 859,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,838,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 636.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,911 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $64,060,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,482,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

