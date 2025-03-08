Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.42. 135,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 925,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Karman Stock Performance

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

