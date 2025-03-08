Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.42. 135,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 925,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.
Karman Stock Performance
Karman Company Profile
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karman
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.