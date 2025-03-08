Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,969 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

