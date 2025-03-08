Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,447 shares of company stock valued at $140,537,281. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $270.48 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

