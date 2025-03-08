Keybank National Association OH Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,282,000 after buying an additional 616,373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $28.65 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 716.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

