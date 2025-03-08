Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 993.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,652,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in First Solar by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 196,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 37.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 686,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $171,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,205 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

