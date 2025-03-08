Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

