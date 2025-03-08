Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41. Kirby has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after buying an additional 581,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 352,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Kirby by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

