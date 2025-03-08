Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 135,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Lara Exploration Trading Up 28.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

