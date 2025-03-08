Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. 135,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

