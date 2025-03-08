Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. 135,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.