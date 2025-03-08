Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,439,000. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,798,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.