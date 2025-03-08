Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 64,210 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 886,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares in the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

