Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

