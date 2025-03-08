Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS opened at $88.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

