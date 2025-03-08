Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 225.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $287.18 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

