Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

