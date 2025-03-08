Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 615,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,410,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 123,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $7,028,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

ABBV opened at $214.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $215.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock worth $11,377,057 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

