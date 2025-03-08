Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 290.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.