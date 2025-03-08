Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

