Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
