Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.