Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $18,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,762,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $35.81 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

