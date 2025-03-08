Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.55 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

