Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $874,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.9 %

FND stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.