LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 70886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.