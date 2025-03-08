Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.15 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

