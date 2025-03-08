Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 12,407 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after purchasing an additional 774,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

