MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 6,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

