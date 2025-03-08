McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Trading 14.4% Higher – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 83,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 93,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$79.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.72.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth purchased 12,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.