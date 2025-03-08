Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 491.24 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 413.58 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.60 ($8.82). The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.47.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

