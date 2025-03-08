Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). 16,228,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 597.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.47. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

