Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.47. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

