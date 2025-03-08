Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 8,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTA
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$68,080.00. Also, Director Lawrence Roulston acquired 7,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,125.00. Insiders acquired 11,600 shares of company stock worth $47,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.