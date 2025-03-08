Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 8,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$253.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$68,080.00. Also, Director Lawrence Roulston acquired 7,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,125.00. Insiders acquired 11,600 shares of company stock worth $47,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

