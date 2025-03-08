Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 40,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 300,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $166,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,128.48. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,482.70. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 519,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,251.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 482,174 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

